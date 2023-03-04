All Sections
Zelenskyy: Cooperation with European institutions to be even more meaningful this year

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 16:23
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, declared that, this year, Ukraine's cooperation with European institutions will be even more meaningful than last year.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address 

Quote: "Obviously, this year our cooperation with European institutions will be even more meaningful than last year.

The task is to actively prepare everything for our country's membership in the European Union, to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

And I thank Roberta Metsola, all our friends in Europe, those who help Ukraine on the path of integration. Thank you to everyone who helps strengthen the security of Ukraine and strengthen our soldiers!"

