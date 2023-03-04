All Sections
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, kill a man

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 17:07
A local resident of the village of Lvove in Tiahynka hromada, Kherson Oblast, was killed in a Russian attack [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army attacked the village of Lvove in Tiahynka hromada today at noon. One person was killed. 

A 57-year-old man was injured in his chest with a fragment during the attack. He died in his own house."

Details: Several other civilians and a community arts centre were damaged in the village as well.

