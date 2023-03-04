All Sections
Delivery of combat aircraft to Ukraine is only a matter of time – Prime Minister of Latvia

European PravdaSaturday, 4 March 2023, 19:56

Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia, is sure that Western partners will start supplying fighter jets to Ukraine, and it is only a matter of time.

Source: Krišjānis Kariņš in the interview with Spiegel

Quote: "If we had them [fighter jets – ed.], we would give them, too. The delivery of combat aircraft is only a matter of time. I see no reason why the West should not supply fighter jets. If the Ukrainians need fighter jets, they should get them. They have repeatedly proven that they quickly learn to operate new equipment," Kariņš said.

The Latvian Prime Minister declared that the war should end with the victory of Ukraine and, accordingly, the defeat of Russia.

"Yes, the victory of some is the defeat of others. Ukrainians themselves will decide what this victory will look like. Our task is to help them achieve their goals. Each one in their own way. We, Latvians, supply them with Stinger missiles, self-propelled howitzers, helicopters, uniforms, and medicines. If we had tanks, we would have supplied them too," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed confidence that the issue of providing fighter jets to Ukraine will be resolved. He stated that Ukraine is particularly interested in fighter jets from the US, the UK, France, and Germany.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden "for now" ruled out the possibility of sending modern American fighter jets to Ukraine.

