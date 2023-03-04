All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


International Centre for Investigating Russian Crimes to start working in summer – Prosecutor General

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 21:12

The general prosecutors of the member-countries of the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) signed an agreement on the establishment of the International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Russian Aggression in The Hague, which will become operational in the summer of 2023.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: The document was ratified after the coordination meeting of JIT prosecutors, which took place during the international United for Justice conference in Lviv.

"Today we signed an additional agreement to the agreement on the Joint Investigative Team, which provides for the creation of an International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Russia's Aggression against Ukraine in The Hague on the basis of Eurojust," Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said.

According to Kostin, it is assumed that prosecutors will work in this centre and will collect evidence of the crime of aggression.

Moreover, the Office of the Prosecutor General is going to share with the prosecutors of the centre in The Hague the evidence of crimes of aggression, which have already accumulated in the department.

It is tentatively planned that the centre will begin operating in July of this year.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Prosecutor General added that the work of this International Centre will be the first step on the way to the creation of a special tribunal to condemn the crime of aggression by the Russian political and military elite against Ukraine.

Background: During the visit of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Ukraine at the beginning of February this year, an agreement was reached on the creation of the International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression in The Hague.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News