Russians attack Sumy Oblast using artillery and mortars

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked two hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians shelled Bilopillia and Esman hromadas. They fired 45 projectiles using mortars and artillery.

Bilopillia hromada was subjected to mortar attacks, with eight strikes recorded.

Russian attackers also shelled Esman hromada, with 27 artillery strikes and 10 mortar strikes recorded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!