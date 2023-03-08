All Sections
Ukrainian defenders repel over 100 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 05:28
Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled over 100 Russian attacks on five fronts over the course of 7 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 March

Quote: "The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. They keep conducting unsuccessful offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Ukrainian warriors repelled over 140 Russian attacks on these fronts yesterday.

Russian forces carried out 24 airstrikes and 1 missile strike. In addition, they used a Shahed-136 UAV, which was shot down, in its air attacks. Moreover, the occupiers deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to fire over 60 times.

Russian troops used mortars and artillery to attack the areas in and around Senkivka and Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast), Starikove, Bilopillia, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfyne and Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast), and 18 more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Udy, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ustynivka, Anyskyne, Sheviakivka, Dvorichna and Zapadne. 

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Nevske and Fedorivka. They also shelled the vicinity of Putnykove, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast), Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast), and Terny, Yampil, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian troops continue to assault the city of Bakhmut and its neighbouring settlements on the Bakhmut front, despite suffering significant losses.

The occupiers carried out 37 offensives near Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka – all without success. Over the last day, Russian troops conducted over 30 unsuccessful attacks near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka alone. They shelled the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne. Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York.

Russian forces continued to carry out unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Kamianka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). They conducted over 20 attacks near Marinka alone. Areas in and around more than 25 settlements, including Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka, were targeted by Russian fire.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled over 30 cities, towns and villages near the front line, including Olhivske, Zatyshshia, Charivne, Pavlivka and Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Kachkarivka, Mylove, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).  

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out seven strikes on clusters of Russian military manpower. Ukrainian defenders also shot down an Orlan-10 UAV.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile system, five clusters of Russian occupiers, three fuel storage points and a Zoopark radar reconnaissance and control system.

