Russians take grain from farmers in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces are confiscating grain from local farmers on the territory of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Grain crops from the neighbouring and district farms are brought to the local hangar by order of the so-called Russian occupation administration in the village of Ulianivka, Vasylkivskyi district, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The occupiers simply confiscate grain under the guise of buying it at significantly reduced prices."

