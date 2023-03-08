Russians take grain from farmers in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 06:02
Russian forces are confiscating grain from local farmers on the territory of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Grain crops from the neighbouring and district farms are brought to the local hangar by order of the so-called Russian occupation administration in the village of Ulianivka, Vasylkivskyi district, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Advertisement:
The occupiers simply confiscate grain under the guise of buying it at significantly reduced prices."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!