Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces hands out state awards to defenders

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 March 2023, 13:43
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has posted a video showing defenders of Bakhmut being decorated with military awards.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: The Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has posted footage of his visit to defenders.

Quote from Syrskyi: "We will kill all enemies! We will win! Glory to you. Because you are there now, and there is no place hotter than here, near Bakhmut."

Details: He noted that he decorated the soldiers with military crosses and a new award for the Ground Forces, which "is awarded for valour, courage and heroism for the first time".

Background:

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, visited the units defending the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on 5 March and stated that the fighting for the city had reached its peak.

Earlier, Syrskyi visited Bakhmut on 25 February and 3 March.

On 6 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the latest developments in Bakhmut.

Syrskyi and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke in favour of continuing the defence operation and further strengthening of Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut. 

