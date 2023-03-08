All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces hands out state awards to defenders

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 March 2023, 12:43
Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces hands out state awards to defenders

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has posted a video showing defenders of Bakhmut being decorated with military awards.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: The Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has posted footage of his visit to defenders.

Quote from Syrskyi: "We will kill all enemies! We will win! Glory to you. Because you are there now, and there is no place hotter than here, near Bakhmut."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that he decorated the soldiers with military crosses and a new award for the Ground Forces, which "is awarded for valour, courage and heroism for the first time".

Background:

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, visited the units defending the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on 5 March and stated that the fighting for the city had reached its peak.

Earlier, Syrskyi visited Bakhmut on 25 February and 3 March.

On 6 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the latest developments in Bakhmut.

Syrskyi and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke in favour of continuing the defence operation and further strengthening of Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: