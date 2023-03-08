Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces hands out state awards to defenders

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has posted a video showing defenders of Bakhmut being decorated with military awards.

Details: The Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces has posted footage of his visit to defenders.

Quote from Syrskyi: "We will kill all enemies! We will win! Glory to you. Because you are there now, and there is no place hotter than here, near Bakhmut."

Details: He noted that he decorated the soldiers with military crosses and a new award for the Ground Forces, which "is awarded for valour, courage and heroism for the first time".

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, visited the units defending the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on 5 March and stated that the fighting for the city had reached its peak.

Earlier, Syrskyi visited Bakhmut on 25 February and 3 March.



On 6 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the latest developments in Bakhmut.

Syrskyi and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke in favour of continuing the defence operation and further strengthening of Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut.

