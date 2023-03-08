Commander-in-Chief thanks Ukrainian women for their dedication on front line and reliable home front

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has noted the invaluable contribution of Ukrainian women to the victory over the Russian aggressor.

Quote: "A Ukrainian woman today – who is she?

A defender who risks her life for the sake of her homeland. A volunteer who provides invaluable assistance around the clock. A doctor who heroically saves lives.

A teacher, thanks to whom young Ukrainians will remember the DNA of our nation. She is also a company executive, athlete, lawyer, designer, journalist or successful representative of any other profession.

A mother who asks God for protection for her child every second. A wife who is waiting at home. Or being waited for at home. A daughter who is proud of her parents and has become a reliable support for them.

Every day you make an invaluable contribution to our victory. Each of you on your own front. I am grateful for your dedication on the front line and reliable home front."

Background: 8 March is International Women's Day.

