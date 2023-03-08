All Sections
Zelenskyy: Future of UN is now being decided in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 17:19
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the future of the UN and what global role the organisation will play are now being decided in Ukraine.  

Source: Press office of the President's Office, citing Zelenskyy's statement at the press conference following the meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Quote: "Right now, it is Ukraine that is defending the goals and principles of the UN Charter. Hence, it is now and in Ukraine that the future of the UN and the global role of the United Nations are being decided."

Details: The President personally thanked António Guterres, his team and everyone at the UN who understand the need to protect universal human values and international order: "I am grateful to António Guterres for his clear condemnation of Russian aggression as a gross violation of the UN Charter. Today, I expressed hope that the personal leadership of Mr Secretary General will help to implement our resolution - such a mandate from the UN General Assembly is actually already in place."

During the meeting, they also discussed the Ukrainian peace formula and bringing back hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens deported to Russia, including children.

"I thank Mr Secretary-General for supporting our position on these particularly sensitive issues," Zelenskyy emphasised.

 

