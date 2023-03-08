All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian support for Wagner Group in Bakhmut "appears to be dwindling" – CNN

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 March 2023, 17:33
Russian support for Wagner Group in Bakhmut appears to be dwindling – CNN

Fighters of the Wagner Group, a private military company financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, appear to be losing the support of the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: CNN, citing Western officials

Quote from the Western officials: "Part of Wagner’s desperation, Prigozhin’s rather emotional outburst is because he sees himself as not only running out of human resource, but now he is also running out of Russian artillery support to provide an offset these losses."

Advertisement:

Details: Death rates among Wagner fighters "have been significantly higher than of the Russian Armed Forces," they added.

Officials also said Bakhmut "doesn’t hold any operational strategic significance" for either Russia or Ukraine, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Bakhmut in December has politicised it.

They acknowledged that Russia had "taken territory," but said that the area they captured was "open ground" and not an urban or built-up area, and that there were no Ukrainian defensive lines there.

The Western officials said Ukrainian forces are surrounded by three sides but can still get forces in and out of Bakhmut.

Quote from the Western officials: "It may well last another month, or the Ukrainians could decide to leave within a week. They could withdraw to prepare defensive lines which they have to the west of Bakhmut."

"They have shown previously that they are very adept to withdrawing when they need to, or when they feel they need to."

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut may be defeated in the coming days, but this will not necessarily be a turning point in the war.
  • Western intelligence estimates Russia's losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Group; about a third of them may be dead. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: