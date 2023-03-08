Special Forces of Security Service burn Russian Solntsepyok MLRS right at time of salvo

Fighters of the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) destroyed a Russian Solntsepyok MLRS with an FPV drone.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "Soldiers of the Special Group Alpha of the Security Service burned a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system right at the moment of its salvo. The ‘second army of the world’ was left without another ‘there are no analogues’.

We continue to work until we achieve complete victory."

Details: The front and timing of the effective work of the Special Forces are not disclosed.

For reference: The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a modification of the Russian TOS-1 Buratino heavy multiple rocket launcher.

Russia used such systems in the Second Chechen War.

