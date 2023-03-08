All Sections
Da Vinci fighters write Glory to Heroes on shells and fire them at Russians near Bakhmut

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 March 2023, 18:02
Da Vinci fighters write Glory to Heroes on shells and fire them at Russians near Bakhmut

The soldiers of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion, whose commander, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, was killed near the city of Bakhmut a few days ago, are  writing Glory to the Heroes! on their shells.

Source: Da Vinci Wolves Battalion on Facebook

Details: The photo published by the battalion shows its members making corresponding inscriptions on their shells before firing them at the Russians.

Quote: "For the commander, for the nation and for the victory!

Da Vinci Wolves are using artillery fire to cut the throats of enemy scum in the suburbs of Bakhmut for their leader. No one will escape righteous revenge.

Glory to Ukraine!"

Background:

  • A few days ago, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, a volunteer soldier of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps and the Hero of Ukraine, known under the alias Da Vinci was killed near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.
  • The hero will be buried in Kyiv on 10 March. 

