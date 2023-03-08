Russians do not stop assaulting Bakhmut and want to break through defence on several fronts

The Russians have not stopped assaulting the city of Bakhmut as of the evening of 8 March. Russian forces also continue to try to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 March

Quote: "The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts."

Advertisement:

Details: During the course of the day, invaders launched 22 airstrikes and conducted 29 MLRS attacks. They also used one Shahed-136 UAV. The drone was shot down.

During the day, the Russians shelled areas of settlements in Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, invaders continue their attempts to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops.

Thus, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Hrianykivka, Spirne and Bilohorivka. They attacked a number of settlements.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to advance and do not stop assaulting the city of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske.

Zaliznianske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Druzhba and New-York in the Donetsk Oblast were attacked by the Russians.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards the settlements of Kamianka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske ta Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

More than 15 settlements came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. Areas in and around more than 30 settlements near the contact line were attacked.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian manpower and one strike on the position of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit the Russian command post during the day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





