All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians do not stop assaulting Bakhmut and want to break through defence on several fronts

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 19:10
Russians do not stop assaulting Bakhmut and want to break through defence on several fronts

The Russians have not stopped assaulting the city of Bakhmut as of the evening of 8 March. Russian forces also continue to try to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 March

Quote: "The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts."

Details: During the course of the day, invaders launched 22 airstrikes and conducted 29 MLRS attacks. They also used one Shahed-136 UAV. The drone was shot down.

During the day, the Russians shelled areas of settlements in Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, invaders continue their attempts to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops.

Thus, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Hrianykivka, Spirne and Bilohorivka. They attacked a number of settlements.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to advance and do not stop assaulting the city of Bakhmut. 

The Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske.

Zaliznianske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Druzhba and New-York in the Donetsk Oblast were attacked by the Russians.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards the settlements of Kamianka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske ta Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

More than 15 settlements came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. Areas in and around more than 30 settlements near the contact line were attacked.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian manpower and one strike on the position of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit the Russian command post during the day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News