All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards repel Russian attack near Bakhmut, killing 8 occupiers

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 March 2023, 20:17
Border guards repel Russian attack near Bakhmut, killing 8 occupiers

The Ukrainian border guards held the frontier in the suburbs of the city of Bakhmut, killing eight occupiers  and injuring 23 more.

Source: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian stormtroopers, with the support of artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems and cluster munitions, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian soldiers in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian border guards used mortars and aerial reconnaissance in order to kill the attackers. They used small arms during combat encounters with the Russians.

The border guards held the defence line, killing eight occupiers and wounding 23 more.

Background: According to CNN, whose journalists spoke to a NATO military official, the Russian occupiers lost five times more soldiers in the battles for Bakhmut than the Ukrainian defenders. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News