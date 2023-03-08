All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards repel Russian attack near Bakhmut, killing 8 occupiers

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 March 2023, 19:17
Border guards repel Russian attack near Bakhmut, killing 8 occupiers

The Ukrainian border guards held the frontier in the suburbs of the city of Bakhmut, killing eight occupiers  and injuring 23 more.

Source: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian stormtroopers, with the support of artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems and cluster munitions, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian soldiers in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian border guards used mortars and aerial reconnaissance in order to kill the attackers. They used small arms during combat encounters with the Russians.

The border guards held the defence line, killing eight occupiers and wounding 23 more.

Background: According to CNN, whose journalists spoke to a NATO military official, the Russian occupiers lost five times more soldiers in the battles for Bakhmut than the Ukrainian defenders. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: