Border guards repel Russian attack near Bakhmut, killing 8 occupiers

The Ukrainian border guards held the frontier in the suburbs of the city of Bakhmut, killing eight occupiers and injuring 23 more.

Source: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Russian stormtroopers, with the support of artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems and cluster munitions, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian soldiers in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian border guards used mortars and aerial reconnaissance in order to kill the attackers. They used small arms during combat encounters with the Russians.

The border guards held the defence line, killing eight occupiers and wounding 23 more.

Background: According to CNN, whose journalists spoke to a NATO military official, the Russian occupiers lost five times more soldiers in the battles for Bakhmut than the Ukrainian defenders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!