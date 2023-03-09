Russian forces use artillery and mortars to attack Sumy Oblast
Russian forces carried out attacks on four locations in Sumy Oblast over the course of the past day.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Russian forces attacked the Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Yunakivka hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).
The Russians struck the oblast a total of 21 times using mortars and artillery, and once using small arms.
The Bilopillia hromada was hit with eight mortar-launched bombs.
The Yunakivka hromada was hit with four projectiles launched from a self-propelled artillery system.
Russian troops used small arms to discharge one burst, damaging a window in a private house.
They deployed artillery to fire on the Shalyhyne hromada, hitting its territory nine times.
