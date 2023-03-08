Russian forces use artillery and mortars to attack Sumy Oblast

Russian forces carried out attacks on four locations in Sumy Oblast over the course of the past day.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked the Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Yunakivka hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

The Russians struck the oblast a total of 21 times using mortars and artillery, and once using small arms.

The Bilopillia hromada was hit with eight mortar-launched bombs.

The Yunakivka hromada was hit with four projectiles launched from a self-propelled artillery system.

Russian troops used small arms to discharge one burst, damaging a window in a private house.

They deployed artillery to fire on the Shalyhyne hromada, hitting its territory nine times.

