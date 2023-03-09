Ukrainian Railways reports trains being delayed due to Russian missile attack

15 Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways – ed.] trains have been delayed due to a massive Russian missile strike.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "Due to an enemy attack on power infrastructure facilities, we have a number of areas without power across the country, and back-up diesel locomotives have been deployed.

Out of 98 Ukrzaliznytsia trains, 5 have been delayed for more than 1 hour, and another 10 for more than 30 minutes."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia has specifically pointed out delays on the following trains:

No. 191/192 Kramatorsk to Odesa +2:51

No. 7/8 Odesa to Kharkiv +2:42

No. 91/92 Kharkiv to Odesa +2:31

No. 53/54 Odesa to Dnipro +2:23

No. 29/30 Uzhhorod to Kyiv +1:54

No. 7/8 Chernivtsi to Kyiv +1:52

No. 43/44 Kyiv to Ivano-Frankivsk +1:38

No. 95/96 Rakhiv to Kyiv +1:17

No. 23/24 Khelm to Kyiv +1:14

No. 31/32 Peremyshl to Zaporizhzhia +1:11

No. 119/120 Lviv to Zaporizhzhia +0:55

No. 77/78 Odesa to Kovel +0:51

No. 749/750 Kyiv Viden +0:40

No. 45/46 Kharkiv to Uzhhorod +0:32

No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia to Uzhhorod +0:30

