Ukrainian Railways reports trains being delayed due to Russian missile attack

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 05:56
15 Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways – ed.] trains have been delayed due to a massive Russian missile strike.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "Due to an enemy attack on power infrastructure facilities, we have a number of areas without power across the country, and back-up diesel locomotives have been deployed.

Out of 98 Ukrzaliznytsia trains, 5 have been delayed for more than 1 hour, and another 10 for more than 30 minutes."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia has specifically pointed out delays on the following trains:

  • No. 191/192 Kramatorsk to Odesa +2:51
  • No. 7/8 Odesa to Kharkiv +2:42
  • No. 91/92 Kharkiv to Odesa +2:31
  • No. 53/54 Odesa to Dnipro +2:23
  • No. 29/30 Uzhhorod to Kyiv +1:54
  • No. 7/8 Chernivtsi to Kyiv +1:52
  • No. 43/44 Kyiv to Ivano-Frankivsk +1:38
  • No. 95/96 Rakhiv to Kyiv +1:17
  • No. 23/24 Khelm to Kyiv +1:14
  • No. 31/32 Peremyshl to Zaporizhzhia +1:11
  • No. 119/120 Lviv to Zaporizhzhia +0:55
  • No. 77/78 Odesa to Kovel +0:51
  • No. 749/750 Kyiv Viden +0:40
  • No. 45/46 Kharkiv to Uzhhorod +0:32
  • No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia to Uzhhorod +0:30

