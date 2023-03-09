Defence Forces repel over 110 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled more than 110 Russian attacks and struck 13 clusters of Russian manpower.

Quote: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 March

Quote: "The main efforts of the enemy continue to be focused on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled more than 110 Russian attacks."

"Information on the night missile attack will be made public a little later."

Details: The Russians continue to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, carrying out strikes and artillery shelling of civilian facilities and houses, and trying to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country.

During the previous day, the occupiers carried out 25 air strikes, 2 missile strikes, as well as 32 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems.

The Russian occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv Oblast, Kharkivka and Atynske in Sumy Oblast, as well as Strilecha, Ternova, Vilcha, Kamianka, Dvorichna and Holubivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Spirne and Bilohorivka. They also covered the areas of more than 15 settlements with artillery fire. Among them are Vilshana, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Novoselivka, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Berestove, Yampil, Siversk, Rozdolivka and Yahidne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers are continuing their assaults towards the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Oleksandro-Shultyne. Over 10 settlements suffered fire damage, in particular Zaliznianske, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Druzhba, New-York and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Marinka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements were shelled. Among them were Oleksandropil, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Prechystivka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast.

The occupiers are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Areas of more than 30 settlements were shelled. In particular, these are Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Staroukrainka, Charivne and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Zmiivka, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Tiahynka, Tokarivka and Fedorivka in Kherson Oblast.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and hit a surface-to-air missile site.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two clusters of manpower and inflicted fire damage on the command post of one of the units of the Russian army.

