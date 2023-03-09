We need to accelerate supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine — Lithuanian Defence Minister

At an informal meeting of European Union defence ministers held on Wednesday, 8 March, Lithuania strongly urged the EU to accelerate efforts to jointly procure additional 155 mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

This was reported by Delfi, writes European Pravda.

"We must contribute to the efforts of the international coalition and urgently provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition. We must speed up the delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and allocate additional funds for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition. The size of the order must correspond to the needs of Ukraine. We must allocate additional funds in 2023," said Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuanian Defence Minister.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, who participated in the meeting, confirmed that the delivery of new ammunition to Ukraine is one of the most important needs at the front.

The ministers agreed on the three most important objectives of the ammunition procurement: to provide Ukraine with the necessary support as soon as possible; to restore the military stocks of EU member states, which are currently being reduced due to the support of Ukraine, as well as to promote the European defence industry.

According to initial estimates, 15 industrial companies operating in 11 member states produce ammunition of the required calibre and could be part of this effort.

According to the media, almost all the countries of the European Union have agreed on the plan developed in Brussels to quickly provide Ukraine with scarce artillery ammunition.

