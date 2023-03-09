All Sections
Ukrainian defenders have killed over 156,000 Russian soldiers

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 09:05
Ukrainian defenders have killed over 156,000 Russian soldiers

Russia has lost over 156,000 soldiers, 3,441 tanks, 6,736 armoured combat vehicles and 2,465 artillery systems in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 156,120 (+590) military personnel,
  • 3,441 (+5) tanks,
  • 6,736 (+13) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,465 (+2) artillery systems,
  • 488 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 254 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 303 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 289 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,098 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 873 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,331 (+1) vehicles and tankers,
  • 231 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

