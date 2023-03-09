While AWACS jet is being repaired, Russia will rely on ground support for fighter jets in Belarus

Following a move to repair an A-50 radar jet that was damaged at Machulishchy airfield, there is a real possibility that joint Russian-Belarusian air activity will have to rely on ground control and fighter jet escort.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, reported by European Pravda

Details: On 7 March 2023, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that one of Russia’s small fleet of A-50U MAINSTAY airborne early warning and control aircraft deployed in Belarus had been damaged.

The aircraft was almost certainly attacked by a small uncrewed air system.

The MAINSTAY has likely now been moved to a repair facility in the city of Taganrog in Russia. The transit flight reportedly took place at an altitude lower than usual, likely because of damage to the pressurised cabin.

The MAINSTAY was likely providing situational awareness for MiG-31K fighter aircraft modified to launch Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, which Russia sees as a key strategic capability.

The modification saw the jets’ internal radar removed to balance the airframe, making pilots reliant on external sources of situational awareness, such as A-50 MAINSTAY.

It is a realistic possibility that joint Russian-Belarusian air activity will now be forced to rely on ground control and fighter escort until another aircraft like MAINSTAY can be deployed.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence reported earlier that the loss of a Russian A-50 aircraft at Machulishchy would further restrict Russia's air operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dismissed accusations of Ukraine's participation in the incident at the Machulishchy airfield voiced by Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, who called them "an act of sabotage".

