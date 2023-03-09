All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


While AWACS jet is being repaired, Russia will rely on ground support for fighter jets in Belarus

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 09:37
While AWACS jet is being repaired, Russia will rely on ground support for fighter jets in Belarus

Following a move to repair an A-50 radar jet that was damaged at Machulishchy airfield, there is a real possibility that joint Russian-Belarusian air activity will have to rely on ground control and fighter jet escort.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, reported by European Pravda

Details: On 7 March 2023, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that one of Russia’s small fleet of A-50U MAINSTAY airborne early warning and control aircraft deployed in Belarus had been damaged.

The aircraft was almost certainly attacked by a small uncrewed air system.

The MAINSTAY has likely now been moved to a repair facility in the city of Taganrog in Russia. The transit flight reportedly took place at an altitude lower than usual, likely because of damage to the pressurised cabin.

The MAINSTAY was likely providing situational awareness for MiG-31K fighter aircraft modified to launch Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, which Russia sees as a key strategic capability.

The modification saw the jets’ internal radar removed to balance the airframe, making pilots reliant on external sources of situational awareness, such as A-50 MAINSTAY. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

It is a realistic possibility that joint Russian-Belarusian air activity will now be forced to rely on ground control and fighter escort until another aircraft like MAINSTAY can be deployed. 

Background: UK Defence Intelligence reported earlier that the loss of a Russian A-50 aircraft at Machulishchy would further restrict Russia's air operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dismissed accusations of Ukraine's participation in the incident at the Machulishchy airfield voiced by Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, who called them "an act of sabotage". 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News