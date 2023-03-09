Russians attack Kherson with tank, then open fire again, four people dead

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the morning of 9 March, killing four people and injuring at least three others. The Russians attacked in the morning using a tank, which was later destroyed.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Kherson Oblast State (Military) Administration on Telegram; Dmytro Pletenchuk, Head of the press service for Kherson Defence Forces, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Prosecutor-General’s office; Suspilne Kherson [Ukrainian public broadcasting company]; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Yermak: "Russian terrorists attacked Kherson this morning. They hit a public transport stop, killing three people."

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "A few minutes ago, there was a public transport stop at the site of the fire... A Russian shell took the lives of two people standing at the bus stop. The shell fragments also hit the shop: a woman inside has been killed."



Details: Pletenchuk also reported that on 8 March, one person was killed and several were wounded, and on the morning of 9 March, three people were killed in the shelling, including two people at a bus stop and one shop employee.

In addition, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported at least two people injured in this morning's shelling of Kherson.

Update: In the afternoon, it became known that one more person had been killed and one more injured due to the attack on Kherson that day. The projectile hit a house near Korabelna (Ship) Square, Tolokonnikov, Head of the press office of the Oblast Military Administration, told Suspilne.

These are the victims of the second attack of the day, he clarified in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to Tolokonnikov, the Russians probably deployed a tank to carry out the attack on Korabelna (Ship) Square in Kherson, which killed three people.

"There were strikes on Korabelna Square at around 10:00. Most likely, a tank fired from the left bank. There is information from Operational Command Pivden (South) that this tank has gone the same way as the Russian warship and been destroyed. However, it took the lives of three people: they were a man and a woman who were at the bus stop, and a woman who, unfortunately, was in a commercial building next to the bus stop that burned down," Tolokonnikov said.

He specified that later, when representatives of the oblast authorities were at the site of the attack, the occupiers shelled the area again, resulting in a Russian projectile hitting a residential building.

"One 35-year-old man was killed there, another man, aged 38, was injured. He is currently in the hospital in a serious condition," Tolokonnikov concluded.

