All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian regions signs agreement with Crimea, which Minsk does not recognise as Russian

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 14:07
Belarusian regions signs agreement with Crimea, which Minsk does not recognise as Russian

Alexander Subotin, Head of the Executive Committee of Vitebsk Oblast in Belarus, has signed an agreement about cooperation with the occupying authorities of the occupied peninsula of Crimea, which Minsk officially recognises as Ukrainian territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zerkalo

Subotin signed the corresponding document while he was in Moscow on a working visit.

"The sides agreed to create working bodies through the executive branch, the preparation of a plan for fulfilment of the agreement for 2023-2025 was also discussed," reported the committee.

The occupying "authorities" of Crimea claimed that the agreement provides for trade and economic cooperation with Vitebsk Oblast and calls for Belarusian enterprises to work in the annexed peninsula.

The Zerkalo media outlet reminds the public that back in May 2022, the head of the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee claimed his readiness to "resume full-scale cooperation with Crimea on all fronts, taking into consideration historically formed connections as well as new opportunities that are emerging at the current stage of development of the regions".

The Belarusian authorities have not officially recognised Crimea as Russian, but have made statements about "de facto" recognition  several times.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"De facto, Crimea is Russian. After the referendum Crimea de jure became Russian," Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed Belarusian President, claimed in November 2021, adding that he has every right to visit Crimea.

In July 2022, after the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, Lukashenko claimed that he has de facto recognised "Luhansk/Donetsk People’s Republics" as well as the annexation of Crimea by Russia and will issue a corresponding decree if needed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News