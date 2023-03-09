All Sections
Belarusian regions signs agreement with Crimea, which Minsk does not recognise as Russian

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 13:07
Alexander Subotin, Head of the Executive Committee of Vitebsk Oblast in Belarus, has signed an agreement about cooperation with the occupying authorities of the occupied peninsula of Crimea, which Minsk officially recognises as Ukrainian territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zerkalo

Subotin signed the corresponding document while he was in Moscow on a working visit.

"The sides agreed to create working bodies through the executive branch, the preparation of a plan for fulfilment of the agreement for 2023-2025 was also discussed," reported the committee.

The occupying "authorities" of Crimea claimed that the agreement provides for trade and economic cooperation with Vitebsk Oblast and calls for Belarusian enterprises to work in the annexed peninsula.

The Zerkalo media outlet reminds the public that back in May 2022, the head of the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee claimed his readiness to "resume full-scale cooperation with Crimea on all fronts, taking into consideration historically formed connections as well as new opportunities that are emerging at the current stage of development of the regions".

The Belarusian authorities have not officially recognised Crimea as Russian, but have made statements about "de facto" recognition  several times.

"De facto, Crimea is Russian. After the referendum Crimea de jure became Russian," Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed Belarusian President, claimed in November 2021, adding that he has every right to visit Crimea.

In July 2022, after the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, Lukashenko claimed that he has de facto recognised "Luhansk/Donetsk People’s Republics" as well as the annexation of Crimea by Russia and will issue a corresponding decree if needed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

