Water reserve in occupied Mariupol keeps decreasing – Mayor

The legitimate mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said that the volume of water used in the now-occupied city is decreasing, and its quality is terrible.

Source: Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko during a briefing at the Ukrainian media centre, Mariupol City Council

Details: According to Boichenko, the Russian occupiers are not restoring critical infrastructure, but creating a "beautiful picture".

There are significant problems with water. Its quality is low, and its volume needs to be increased.

According to Boichenko, the lack of water or its poor quality may escalate into another crisis for the residents of occupied Mariupol.

Quote: "Today, water is taken from the reserve Staryi Krym reservoir. The volume of this water is minimal. It is designed to be used by a city of half a million people for six months.

Fewer people live in the city, but they have been using water for almost a year, its volume is decreasing, and the quality is low. And this is a big problem because summer is coming soon."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!