Russians become more active in looting in occupied Kherson Oblast

The Russian occupiers have become more active in looting some of the settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In certain settlements in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, there is an increase in looting by the Russian invaders.

The occupiers are taking away looted property and household appliances from Hola Prystan and Nova Zburivka using trucks that were used to deliver ammunition to their units."

