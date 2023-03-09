Zelenskyy appoints deputy commander of Ukraine's National Guard

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Oleh Sakhon as Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Source: a decree on the president's website

Details: The decree appointing Sakhon appeared on the president's website on 9 March.

Sakhon served as the head of the Eastern Operational and Territorial Unit of the National Guard. He participated in the defence of Kharkiv from Russian invaders in 2022.

President Zelenskyy promoted Sakhon to the rank of major general in 2020.

In 2017, while deployed in the ATO [Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone] area in Ukraine’s east, Sakhon participated in a successful special operation in the area of the settlements of Novozvanivka and Troitske in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and counter-sabotage forces. The National Guard detained 28 people directly involved in illegal armed groups and killed two militants who resisted in that operation.

The major general was decorated with the following state medals: the Medal "For Irreproachable Service" of the 3rd class, the Order of Danylo Halytsky and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the 3rd class.

