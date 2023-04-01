All Sections
Slow pace of passportization in occupied territories prevents invaders from preparing sham elections

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 April 2023, 04:34
Due to the slow pace of Russian passportization in temporarily occupied territories, the invaders cannot prepare for the so-called elections.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy hopes to hold sham elections to local governments and parliament in the temporarily occupied territories in September 2023, but cannot recruit [enough] collaborators."

Details: National Resistance Center has explained that the slow pace of issuing passports on the seized land is getting in the way of arranging these "elections".

According to the Center, the occupiers lack both members of territorial election districts and "party members".

"It is not even possible to recruit policemen with a Russian-issued passport to ensure order," the Centrer adds.

Quote: "And not to mention the electorate, because unlike the sham referendum, which the Russians failed to hold, the fake elections require a Russian passport to vote.

At the same time, it will not be possible to arrange a circus with voting ‘at home’ for 4 days to hide the lack of turnout."

More details: The report says that in this regard, the Kremlin ordered collaborationists to increase the pace of passportization at any cost.

