Ukrainian defenders repel 70 Russian attacks and shoot down 6 Shahed drones – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 70 Russian attacks and shot down 6 attack UAVs on 31 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 April

Quote: "On 31 March, the Russian Federation launched another missile attack on civilian targets, using ballistic missiles.

The enemy also used 6 Shahed-136 attack UAVs for air strikes. However, all of them were destroyed by our defenders."

"The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Over the past day, thanks to the organised and coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as the personal courage of each defender, 70 enemy attacks in the above areas were repelled.

The most intense fighting continues in the areas of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka."

Details: Over the last day, the Russian occupiers delivered 5 missile and 16 air strikes, and carried out 39 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Moreover, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Baranivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Katerynivka, Sosnivka, Starykove, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Novomykolaivka, Myropillia, Popivka and Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast, and Veterynarne, Hoptivka, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Neskuchne, Bochkove and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, settlements close to the contact line came under Russian fire: Kamianka, Fyholivka, Masiutivka, Synkivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Makiivka, Kreminna, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, trying to gain complete control over the settlement. Over the last day, the defenders repelled Russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. Russian troops also shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 Russian attacks near Marinka alone yesterday. The invaders also fired on Stepove, Tonenke, Sieverne, Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces actively used UAVs to adjust their artillery fire. They also attacked Vodiane, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Krasnohorivka and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers did not perform any active operations; instead, they arranged fortifications and positions for the defence. They fired on settlements, including Vremivka and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylinka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 10 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit nine clusters of Russian manpower, equipment and weapons, a fuel depot, two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, an artillery unit on its firing position and an electronic warfare station.

