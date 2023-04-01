Russian soldiers accommodated in seized homes in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff

In Luhansk Oblast, the invaders are checking local residents and evicting them from their homes to accommodate the Russian military.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 April

Quote: "After an effective attack on the areas where enemy manpower and equipment were concentrated in Troitske district of Luhansk Oblast, the occupiers stepped up their counterintelligence regime.

Local residents are being checked, and mobile communications are disconnected in some settlements."

Details: The General Staff also notes that cases of the invaders using civilian infrastructure and private property for their own purposes continue to be recorded.

In particular, according to the General Staff, people were evicted from their homes to accommodate the Russian occupation forces in some settlements of the Shchastia district of Luhansk Oblast.

