All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Five EU countries call on Brussels to buy Ukrainian grain they have accumulated

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 08:42

Leaders of five European Union member states that facilitate the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to third countries have called on the EU to take action in response to the glut that has arisen because goods are not reaching their destinations.

Source: Associated Press; European Pravda

Details: On Friday, prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria sent a letter to the European Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen, noting that the channels intended to deliver Ukrainian products to their destinations are not working as expected.

Advertisement:

They appealed to Brussels to consider the possibility of urgent purchases of surplus products by the 27 member states of the Union, as well as to allocate funds for the rapid development of transport and warehouse infrastructure.

They noted that the inflow of "grain, oilseeds, eggs, poultry, sugar, apple juice, apples, berries, flour, honey, and noodles" was particularly unprecedented.

"We call on the Commission to analyse the possibility of purchasing surplus grain from member states (bordering Ukraine). We also renew our call for financial support from the EU for the needs of faster development of transport infrastructure," the prime ministers said in their letter.

The governments of these countries are facing pressure and protests from farmers concerned about falling prices and a lack of storage facilities for this year's harvest due to an overabundance of Ukrainian produce. 

Bulgarian farmers staged a blockade of border crossings this week, while Poland's prime minister on Wednesday promised financial and infrastructure aid after hours of talks with farmers' organizations. 

Background:

The European Commission has stated that it intends to extend the so-called solidarity routes for grain imports from Ukraine, but will take into account the concerns of countries whose farmers have been negatively affected by this decision.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: