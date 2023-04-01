Prosecutor's Office requests round-the-clock house arrest for Metropolitan Pavlo

Prosecutors have submitted an application for a restrictive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for Metropolitan Pavlo (Lebid), who is suspected of inciting religious hatred and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement agencies

Details: The restrictive measure will be selected by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on 1 April.

Background: On the same day, it was revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine had conducted searches at the home of Metropolitan Pavlo (Lebid). He was served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 161 (infringement of the equal rights of citizens based on their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds) and Art. 436 (justification, recognition as legitimate or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants).

The Metropolitan was taken to the court so that a restrictive measure could be selected for him. He said he had "never been on the side of aggression."

The Security Service has disclosed evidence in refutation of these words.

