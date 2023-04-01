All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Protests against Moscow-linked church take place near Kyiv's Caves Monastery

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 18:54

Citizens are holding a rally to protest against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) while UOC-MP clergy hold a prayer service at the entrance to the monastery.

Source: Ukrinform

Advertisement:

Details: Several hundred people have come to protest at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They are carrying Ukrainian flags and posters declaring “Send Pasha to Russia” [Pavlo Lebid, the UOC-MP Metropolitan – ed.], “The Moscow Patriarchate can follow the Russian ship" [a reference to the phrase "Russian warship, go f**k yourself", as the Ukrainian border guards defending Zmiinyi (Snake) Island famously replied when ordered to surrender by a Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel – ed.], and "Down with Moscow priests". They are chanting "Mercedes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine” [a reference to Pavlo Lebid’s nickname “Pasha Mercedes” – ed.].

At the same time, the UOC-MP clergy have arranged a prayer service involving around 150 people at the entrance to the Lavra.

The Moscow Patriarchate priests have installed speakers and are trying to shout over the opposition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: