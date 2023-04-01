Protests against Moscow-linked church take place near Kyiv's Caves Monastery

Citizens are holding a rally to protest against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) while UOC-MP clergy hold a prayer service at the entrance to the monastery.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Several hundred people have come to protest at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They are carrying Ukrainian flags and posters declaring “Send Pasha to Russia” [Pavlo Lebid, the UOC-MP Metropolitan – ed.], “The Moscow Patriarchate can follow the Russian ship" [a reference to the phrase "Russian warship, go f**k yourself", as the Ukrainian border guards defending Zmiinyi (Snake) Island famously replied when ordered to surrender by a Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel – ed.], and "Down with Moscow priests". They are chanting "Mercedes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine” [a reference to Pavlo Lebid’s nickname “Pasha Mercedes” – ed.].

At the same time, the UOC-MP clergy have arranged a prayer service involving around 150 people at the entrance to the Lavra.

The Moscow Patriarchate priests have installed speakers and are trying to shout over the opposition.

