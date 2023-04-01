All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians in Moldova file complaint against former president for endorsing Russia's war

European PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 20:53

An association of Ukrainians in Moldova filed a complaint against Igor Dodon, former president of Moldova, for his public speech, which could be interpreted as endorsing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and a hope that Russia might invade Moldova.

Source: Newsmaker, a Moldovan publication, citing a statement by the head of the Association of Ukrainians in Moldova

Details: Mykhailo Bahas, Head of the Association of Ukrainians in Moldova, has shared a photo of the appeal to the Moldovan Prosecutor General’s Office with regard to Dodon’s speech in Gagauzia, an autonomous region of Moldova with strong pro-Russian sentiment among its residents. Dodon held a meeting with voters in support of a candidate for the regional government.

Advertisement:

Dodon has allegedly said that "Moldova cannot survive without Russia" because it needs access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources, and stated: "I want to urge you to not give up, everything will be okay, we will make it. Our guys are already near!"

"As ethnic Ukrainians living in Moldova, we are deeply upset by these remarks by the former president Dodon. We think that Mr Dodon’s statement that ‘Our guys are already near’ openly talks about the Russian forces, which have ruthlessly invaded sovereign Ukraine. Mr Dodon is openly talking about supporting the war and calling on the Russian army to invade Moldova," Bahas’s statement reads.

The association is calling for opening criminal proceedings against Dodon for inciting ethnic hatred, high treason, supporting and inciting war, defaming the Moldovan leadership, and calling for separatism and extremism.

Bahas stated that there is video evidence that captured the former president’s speech. The video is publicly available.

Background: Igor Dodon is subject to several criminal proceedings in Moldova. He has been released from house arrest, but remains under the court’s oversight. He has recently expressed frustration with having not been allowed to leave Moldova for an Easter pilgrimage to Mount Athos.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: