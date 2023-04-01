All Sections
Russians strike Avdiivka, damage administrative building

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 23:02
On Saturday, 1 April, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Avdiivka, damaging an administrative building and an infrastructure facility.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on Telegram

 
photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile airstrike on the city of Avdiivka.

The first missile hit an administrative building, and the second also hit an infrastructure facility.

People were in shelters, there were no casualties or injuries."

