All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine says Russia pushes Grain Initiative to "critical situation"

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 17:22

Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, who is responsible for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, has said that the implementation of the initiative is in a "critical situation" due to Russia's actions.

Source: Vaskov in an interview with The Guardian

Details: Representatives from Russia, Türkiye and the UN inspect ships on their way to and from Ukrainian ports, as part of the Black Sea Initiative. A joint commission agrees on the names of ships to be examined.

Yurii Vaskov has said that, however, no inspections happened on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian side submitted the names of three bulk grain carriers, as per the treaty agreement. The Russians, however, crossed out the names and submitted other inbound vessels from the current queue of 50. As a result, no ships were allowed to continue on their journey, in what amounts to a de-facto blockade by Moscow.

Quote from Vaskov: "Today we have a critical situation. The Russians have violated the conditions of the Black Sea grain initiative. They decided to unilaterally change the plans of Ukrainian ports. It’s unacceptable."

More details: Vaskov has also stressed that if the standoff continues, global food prices are likely to go up by 15%. He said Ukraine farmers would be forced to stockpile grain again, like last summer, and would face serious financial hardship.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Kyiv has urgently raised Tuesday’s violation with the UN and Türkiye, he added.

Background: On 18 March, the Ukrainian government announced the prolongation of the Black Sea Initiative by 120 days. However, the Russian Federation later announced the deal would be prolonged only by 60 days and threatened to completely break it off if its ultimatum demands were not met.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: