"We have to kill women and children, it's a mop-up operation": Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversation of Russian invader

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 April 2023, 16:56
We have to kill women and children, it's a mop-up operation: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversation of Russian invader

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has posted an intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife which shows that Russians are being ordered to kill even children, and they are ready to carry out such orders.

Source: the SSU, which has posted the conversation of a Russian citizen who was sent to Ukraine's east in December 2022

Quote from the Russian soldier: "We had to kill minors, women, everyone. Can you believe it? Instant elimination, like, "Just f**king shoot them". I'm ready [to do it], but to be honest, I was f**king shocked. They explained it all to us: doesn’t matter whether they’re fourteen, eighteen, or if it’s a girl – just kill them on the spot. Let's start the mop-up operation."

Details: The Russian soldier’s wife is not surprised by what her husband says. "What else could you do?" she replies. After all, she’s heard on TV that apparently, "all the civilians had already left".

The SSU stressed that the Ukrainian defenders, for their part, are making every effort to ensure that the Russians "go home as quickly as possible and in body bags only", and the SSU itself is doing everything possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice.

SSU investigators are reported to be currently looking into more than 34,000 proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Background:

  • Earlier, the Russian organisation Gulagu.net posted videos in which Russian convicts from the Wagner Group confess to murdering Ukrainian children in Bakhmut and Soledar. According to one of the killers, unarmed 15-year-old Ukrainians "can hardly be called civilians".

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

