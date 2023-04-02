All Sections
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 60 times using aircraft and artillery

Sunday, 2 April 2023, 09:04
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 60 times using aircraft and artillery

Russian invaders attacked Kherson Oblast 60 times over the past 24 hours, killing a civilian, as Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy carried out 60 attacks over the past 24 hours, firing 290 shells. Kherson Oblast was under fire from Russian aircraft, Grad [BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers] and artillery.

The enemy has shelled the city of Kherson six times. 26 shells have hit the city’s residential areas, including private and apartment buildings."

Details: The authorities report civilian casualties, in particular, one person has been killed and two others have been injured.

