Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast in morning, killing 2 civilians

Russian troops hit a milk truck in one of the settlements of the Nova Sloboda hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] with mortars, killing two people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: The authorities reported that a milk truck driver and a freight forwarder have been killed.

The authorities are asking people to stay in shelters during the attacks.

