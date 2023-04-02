All Sections
Czech government is not against China's mediation between Ukraine and Russia

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 15:15

Jana Černochová, Czech Minister of Defence, has stated that she has no objections to the cessation of full-scale hostilities in Ukraine through China’s mediation.

Source: Černochová on Czech TV

Details: The Czech Minister of Defence expressed fears that hostilities will not end after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. "NATO is doing everything to ensure that the situation around Russia, which caused the war in Ukraine, does not escalate further," she said.

According to Černochová, the Alliance does not want to be drawn into the conflict and considers it logical to provide weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. At the same time, she considers it important not to shy away from diplomatic negotiations.

Quote: "It doesn't matter whether the mediators are the West countries or countries that may be close to Russia... The whole world must do everything possible to put an end to this horror as soon as possible. If there is someone who can do it, I will support them. I don't care if it is China," she added.

China's role in the European Union drew attention, in particular, after the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow on 20-22 March.

Background: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to talk to the Ukrainian leadership.

The French side, as reported, believes that China could be one of the only countries that can have a "game-changer effect" on the war in Ukraine given its close ties with Russia.

Advertisement: