Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions

Russian tactical nuclear weapons, which Russia is expected to deploy in Belarus, will be deployed to its westernmost borders.

Source: Interfax, citing Boris Grizlov, Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus, on air on STV, a Belarusian TV channel

Quote from Grizlov: "[The nuclear weapons] will be deployed to the western borders of our Allied State and will enhance our security capabilities. This will be done despite the outcry in Europe and the US."

Details: According to Grizlov, the parity of global nuclear weapons deployment is as important as ever.

"If we are talking about the US deploying their nuclear weapons in European countries – Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Türkiye – then we have to take measures that will enhance the security of our Allied State," Grizlov said.

He added that "Russia and Belarus are Allied States, and legally so, in contrast to the territory of the countries where the US is deploying its nuclear weapons."

The Russian Ambassador reiterated that a Belarusian storage facility where the Russian nuclear weapons will be deployed has to be ready by 1 July.

Background:

On 25 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk agreed that Russia will deploy its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

On 31 March, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, said in an address before the Belarusian parliament that Russia might deploy its nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that by deciding to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to show China at least some agency.

