Commander of Ukraine's Defence Forces explains what to use to down Shahed drones

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 April 2023, 23:49
Commander of Ukraine's Defence Forces explains what to use to down Shahed drones

Serhii Naiev, the commander of the Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that large-calibre machine guns are effective at destroying Iranian Shahed drones.

Source: Command of the Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "Shahed drones are low-speed targets, and you need to use large-calibre machine guns, which are more effective, to shoot them down.

As such, they constantly change routes in order to avoid being damaged and fulfil their mission. Sometimes they fly in circles, enter from one side, fly past, then go back again. In other words, they are constantly trying to avoid our air defence."

Details: Naiev noted that thanks to Ukraine’s international partners and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the coverage of the air defence system is constantly increasing.

"We understand that we won’t be able to cover every square metre. But we are trying to deploy mobile fire teams and anti-aircraft defence systems at appropriate distances so that we can cover and insure each other," he said.

