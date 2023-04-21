Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has reacted ironically to his "arrest in absentia" in Russia and promised to work even better to counter the invaders.

Source: Budanov in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "You know how long I have been working, and it was sort of embarrassing that there were no decisions on me there. I am pleased. This is a good indicator of our work, and I promise to work even better."

Background: On 21 April, a Russian court arrested Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in absentia in the case of the "terrorist attack" on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge. Russians reportedly plan to put him on the international wanted list.

