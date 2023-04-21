All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Roman Kravets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 April 2023, 16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to arrest in absentia in Russia: I am pleased
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence. Photo: Dmytro Larin

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has reacted ironically to his "arrest in absentia" in Russia and promised to work even better to counter the invaders.

Source: Budanov in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "You know how long I have been working, and it was sort of embarrassing that there were no decisions on me there. I am pleased. This is a good indicator of our work, and I promise to work even better."

Background: On 21 April, a Russian court arrested Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in absentia in the case of the "terrorist attack" on the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge.  Russians reportedly plan to put him on the international wanted list.

Read also: When we regain Crimea, the Crimean Bridge will cease to exist – Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's Intelligence Chief

We have every chance to end the war with a victory this year – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

