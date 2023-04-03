Ukraine's Armed Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 70 Russian attacks on four fronts on 2 April.



Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 April



Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy delivered five missile and 32 air strikes and carried out more than 50 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

There is a high probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine, as the enemy continues to use terror tactics.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts: more than 70 enemy attacks were repelled. Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain in the epicentre of combat actions."

Details: The situation remains unchanged on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the last day, Russian forces attacked areas in and around Volfyne, Basivka, Riasne and Mezenivka in Sumy Oblast; and Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Velykyi Burluk and Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Kamianka, Petro-Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Lyman front, over the past day, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske. They also deployed artillery to fire in and around Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops do not stop storming Bakhmut, trying to take full control of the city. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 attacks. In addition, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Ivanivske. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Kostiantynivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Marinka. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled over 15 Russian attacks near Marinka and Avdiivka alone. In addition, the settlements of Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Netailove, Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.



On the Shakhtarsk front, over the past day, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Neskuchne came under occupiers’ fire.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians did not conduct any active operations, improving their defensive lines and positions. The occupiers fired at more than 30 settlements located along the contact line, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Zolota Balka, Tomaryne, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka and the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight strikes on clusters of Russian personnel over the day, and the units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one command post, three clusters of manpower, three air defence positions and six other important Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!