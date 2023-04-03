All Sections
Russians force teachers to renounce Ukrainian citizenship in Melitopol – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 07:21
Russians force teachers to renounce Ukrainian citizenship in Melitopol – General Staff

The Russians are forcing teachers to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship and obtain Russian passports in the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, report as of 06:00 on 3 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population of the temporarily captured territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Melitopol, the invaders are forcing school teachers to renounce Ukrainian citizenship and obtain Russian passports by 1 June of this year."

Background:

  • Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Russians are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports from the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast.
  • According to the National Resistance Center, the Russian occupiers are threatening the locals and administering show punishments of those who refuse to obtain Russian passports in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

