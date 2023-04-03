All Sections
Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 April 2023, 08:08
Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

At least 6 people were killed and 15 others were injured as the result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 2 April.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk Oblast – in Kostiantynivka - on 2 April. Another 15 people in the region were injured."

Details: In particular, 9 were injured in Kostiantynivka, 3 in Bakhmut and one each in Toretsk, Vuhledar and Kalynivka.

As of 3 April, the invaders killed at least 1,446 and wounded at least 3,336 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko notes that these figures are not final, because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Subjects: Donetsk region
