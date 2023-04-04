Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 3 times today

Russian occupation forces attacked the Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating the city of Bilopillia and its adjacent territory - ed.] in Sumy Oblast three times over the course of Monday, 3 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Bilopillia hromada was hit with 14 mortar-launched bombs on 3 April; Russian forces also deployed grenade launchers to fire 100 projectiles on the hromada.

Advertisement:

These attacks resulted in no damage or destruction.

The military administration also said that no new Russian offensive units have been detected in the vicinity of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





