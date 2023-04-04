Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 3 times today

Russian occupation forces attacked the Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating the city of Bilopillia and its adjacent territory - ed.] in Sumy Oblast three times over the course of Monday, 3 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Bilopillia hromada was hit with 14 mortar-launched bombs on 3 April; Russian forces also deployed grenade launchers to fire 100 projectiles on the hromada.

These attacks resulted in no damage or destruction.

The military administration also said that no new Russian offensive units have been detected in the vicinity of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

