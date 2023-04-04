765 Ukrainians fall victim to Russian aggression in March

765 civilians fell victim to the war in Ukraine between 1 and 31 March this year.

Source: Report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: A total of 178 civilian deaths and 587 injuries occurred in Ukraine in March, according to the report.

The UN believes the use of explosive weapons with a wide area of impact, mines and explosive devices has caused the most casualties.

The organisation has recorded a total of 8,451 deaths and 14,156 injuries among the civilian population of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

It also noted that the actual number of casualties is much higher, as data from the combat zone is delayed.

