Russian forces hit Donetsk Oblast, killing 4 people in 24 hours

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 April 2023, 08:31
Russian invaders have killed four and injured three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian troops killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 3 April - two in [the city of] Toretsk, one in [the city of] Avdiivka and one in [the settlement of] Torske. Three more people were injured in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Russian aggression has killed at least 1,450 and injured at least 3,339 civilians in Donetsk Oblast as of the morning of 4 April.

Kyrylenko emphasises that these figures are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

