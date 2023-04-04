All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Donetsk Oblast, killing 4 people in 24 hours

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 April 2023, 08:31
Russian forces hit Donetsk Oblast, killing 4 people in 24 hours

Russian invaders have killed four and injured three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian troops killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 3 April - two in [the city of] Toretsk, one in [the city of] Avdiivka and one in [the settlement of] Torske. Three more people were injured in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Russian aggression has killed at least 1,450 and injured at least 3,339 civilians in Donetsk Oblast as of the morning of 4 April.

Kyrylenko emphasises that these figures are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
Donetsk region
Avdiivka and Mariinka: Russians short of shells but continue storming Ukrainian positions
Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Russian attack on Toretsk: 1 civilian injured, 3 poisoned by carbon monoxide
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: