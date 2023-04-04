Ukraine's Foreign Minister meets EU Chief diplomat in Brussels

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU chief diplomat Josep Borrel have held a bilateral meeting in Brussels.

Source: European Pravda; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, on Twitter

Details: Borrell said that he was pleased to welcome Kuleba to the European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic agency, and that they had discussed the state of play in the areas of EU support for Ukraine.

"We will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, and we will continue to impose a heavy price on Russia until it ceases its aggression," noted Josep Borrell.

Update: Later, Dmytro Kuleba also spoke about the meeting.



"We focused on steps to speed up the EU initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine, as well as ways to expand support within the European Peace Facility. Additionally, we discussed the forthcoming EU-China contacts," Ukraine's Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

Background:

Kuleba's visit to Brussels and the planned meeting with Borrell were known about in advance.

On 4 April, Kuleba will take part in an official meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which has been blocked by Hungary for almost six years, and hold a number of other bilateral meetings.

