All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister meets EU Chief diplomat in Brussels

European PravdaTuesday, 4 April 2023, 09:54

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU chief diplomat Josep Borrel have held a bilateral meeting in Brussels.

Source: European Pravda; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, on Twitter

Details: Borrell said that he was pleased to welcome Kuleba to the European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic agency, and that they had discussed the state of play in the areas of EU support for Ukraine.

"We will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, and we will continue to impose a heavy price on Russia until it ceases its aggression," noted Josep Borrell.

Update: Later, Dmytro Kuleba also spoke about the meeting.

"We focused on steps to speed up the EU initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine, as well as ways to expand support within the European Peace Facility. Additionally, we discussed the forthcoming EU-China contacts," Ukraine's Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter. 

Background:
Kuleba's visit to Brussels and the planned meeting with Borrell were known about in advance.

On 4 April, Kuleba will take part in an official meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which has been blocked by Hungary for almost six years, and hold a number of other bilateral meetings.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: