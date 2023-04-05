Russians threaten Melitopol residents with deportation to Russia – General Staff

Russian invaders are intimidating local residents of the occupied town of Melitopol with deportation to Russia and a counteroffensive by the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to exert psychological pressure on the local population of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) through the distribution of leaflets calling [for their evacuation] to Russia.

Advertisement:

Russian forces are intimidating people with the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

